Keir Starmer has accused the prime minister of playing "political games" with ambulance wait times.

Rishi Sunak and the Labour leader got into a heated debate on the issue during Prime Minister's Questions.

He said "this isn't hypothetical, this is real life," before sharing the story of a 26-year-old cancer patient who died while waiting for an ambulance.

"On behalf of Stephanie and her family, would he stop the excuses, stop shifting the blame, stop the political games," he urged.

