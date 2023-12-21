Russia a ‘real and constant’ threat to Europe, says Starmer during Estonia trip

Russia is a “real and constant threat” to Europe, Sir Keir Starmer said as he visited British troops in Estonia deployed near the border with Vladimir Putin’s nation

The UK and its allies “need to be prepared [and] need to deter” in response to Moscow’s actions, underlined by the war in Ukraine, the Labour leader urged.

Sir Keir's comments came as he and shadow defence secretary John Healey spoke with soldiers stationed in Estonia to stress his party’s commitment to Nato and thank them for their service over Christmas.