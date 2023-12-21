Starmer visits Estonia Nato base to thank British troops for ‘courage’

Sir Keir Starmer visited Estonia on Thursday, 21 December, to thank British troops deployed near the Russian border for their “courage, integrity, loyalty and professionalism”.

The Labour leader and shadow defence secretary John Healey are speaking to soldiers to stress Labour’s commitment to Nato and wish them a happy Christmas.

Sir Keir is also expected to use the visit to warn that the West must not lose sight of Moscow’s threat to Europe.

The opposition leader and Mr Healey will observe military exercises at the base before joining troops in the canteen over lunch.