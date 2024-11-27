Kemi Badenoch’s three-word biscuit-themed swipe at Angela Rayner

Kemi Badenoch appeared to refer to Angela Rayner as "the ginger nut" during a heated Prime Minister's Questions clash with Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday, 27 November.

The Conservative leader took a biscuit-themed swipe at the deputy prime minister as she referred to the boss of McVitie’s bakery products’ parent firm Pladis saying the case for investment in the UK is getting harder to see.

“While the PM has been hobnobbing in Brazil, businesses have been struggling to digest his budget.” She added: “Isn’t it the case the Employment Rights Bill shows that it is not only the ginger nut that is causing him problems?”