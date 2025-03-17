Climate activists hauled away after gatecrashing Kemi Badenoch conference speech

Climate protesters were wrestled away by attendees after interrupting Kemi Badenoch while she delivered a speech at an event in honour of Margaret Thatcher.

Activists from Climate Resistance unfurled a banner reading “abolish billionaires” and shouted “shame on you for for celebrating Margaret Thatcher” during the conference held by Centre for Policy Studies, a think tank founded by Baroness Thatcher, at the Guildhall this evening (17 March).

Conservative leader Badenoch laughed off the incident, telling the crowd: “I hardly think Mrs Thatcher can be blamed for the cost-of-living crisis.”