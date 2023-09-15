Russia’s government published video Friday of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visiting aviation plants in the Russian Far Eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Kim was shown the engineering centre and production workshops of the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant named after Gagarin, as well as the production centre of the Yakovlev United Aviation Corporation.

Kim was accompanied by Russia’s Prime Minister Denis Manturov and regional Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov.

Kim visited workshops of Superjet-100 production, and watched a demonstration flight of the Su-35 multifunctional fighter jet.

Putin on Thursday accepted Kim’s invitation to visit North Korea.