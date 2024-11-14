Horses misbehaving at King Charles’ 76th birthday gun salute

The King’s Royal Horse Artillery fired a 41-gun salute next to Buckingham Palace at noon on Thursday 14 November to mark King Charles’ 76th birthday.

Some of the artillery horses refused to behave themselves for the big occasion with at least one ditching its rider for a solo canter around Green Park.

With the horses under control the King’s Artillery proceeded to fire off 41 blank rounds at 10-second intervals, while the Irish Guards provided musical accompaniment.

Twenty-one is the most common number of gun salutes, with 20 rounds added if the salute is fired from a Royal Park, adding up to a total of 41.