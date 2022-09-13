Royal Standard raised over Hillsborough Castle upon arrival of King Charles III

The Royal Standard was raised over Hillsborough Castle as King Charles III arrived at Northern Ireland’s royal residence on Tuesday, 13 September.

In the first visit to the province by a King in 80 years, His Majesty will receive a message of condolence from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly, and is expected to reply in return.

Members of the public came out to greet the monarch at the County Down castle ahead of a reception, where he will meet with political leaders.

King Charles expected to partake in a walkaround in Belfast, before concluding his visit.

