Members of France’s Kurdish community and others held a march to pay tribute to the three people killed in a shooting at a cultural centre in Paris on Monday (26 December).

The march finished at the spot where the Kurdish activists were murdered in 2013.

Prosecutors say the suspect had a clear racist motive for the shooting.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “The Kurds of France were the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris. Thoughts for the victims, those who are fighting to survive, to their families and loved ones.”

