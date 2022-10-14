Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street after being sacked as chancellor

Kwasi Kwarteng departed Downing Street on Thursday 14 September after being sacked as chancellor, 38 days after he was appointed to the role by Liz Truss.

The decision follows weeks of economic turbulence caused by the government’s mini-Budget, which sent the pound into freefall.

Ms Truss is expected to announce a major U-turn on her former chancellor’s plan in a press conference at 2pm on Friday (14 October).

Less than 24 hours before being sacked, Mr Kwarteng assured reporters that he was "100 per cent" going to be continuing in the job.