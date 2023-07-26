Knife-wielding suspect brandishing weapon in LA hotel lobby shot by police

The moment police officers shot and apprehended a suspect armed with a pocket knife in a Los Angeles hotel lobby was captured on bodycam footage.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a video of the incident on 25 June, in which they say an “intruder” armed with a “long, black knife” was reported at the Miyako Hotel at around 3:30am.

Footage shows the suspect telling officers: “You don’t have a gun. You got a flashlight,” before pulling the knife out of his pocket.

The suspect, identified as Douglas Hill, was shot after advancing towards the officers.

Hill was taken to hospital in a stable condition.