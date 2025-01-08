Spencer Pratt documents house burning down in LA wildfires

Spencer Pratt said he watched his house burn down on security cameras as the Palisades Fire devastated California.

Strong winds continued to fan the flames of the deadly and destructive wildfires around the county on Wednesday, 8 January.

Two fatalities were reported in the Eaton Fire, which had spread over more than 10,000 acres and was producing unhealthy to hazardous air quality, according to forecasters.

Wildfires have resulted in the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, including more than 30,000 residents in Pacific Palisades.