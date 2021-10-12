The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island continues to spray lava into the sky with no signs of stopping as the eruption has entered its fourth week.

The volcanic activity first began on Sunday (19 September), and the regional minister for security of the Canary Islands has been quoted as saying they cannot expect the eruption to “end anytime soon.”

The only positive is that the latest lava flows have not forced any further evacuations as they are all within the exclusion zone that the authorities had already set up.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here