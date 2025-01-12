Pope Francis prays for victims of Los Angeles wildfires

Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires during his Sunday Angelus prayer, as the death toll from California's largest ever fires rose to 16.

"I am close to the residents of Los Angels County, California, where devastating fires broke out in recent days. I pray for all of you," said Francis.

On Saturday the Pope had sent a telegram to Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, expressing sadness for the "loss of life and the widespread destruction" caused by the wildfires.