An employment minister squirmed live on television as she was confronted with Sir Keir Starmer's comments on benefits fraudsters.

In an article for the Mail on Sunday, the prime minister wrote that the public would see the government “get to grips with the bulging benefits bill blighting our society" and pledged to "crack down hard on anyone who tries to game the system, to tackle fraud so we can take cash straight from the banks of fraudsters."

When questioned if she considers people who sign themselves off work to be criminals, Alison McGovern asked if the question was quoted from Sir Keir and did not say whether she considers this to be criminal activity.