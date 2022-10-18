A white Labour council leader is set to be investigated after joking that he had “the worst tan possible for a black man”.

Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council in east London, also said he had “the passion for the rhythm of the African and the Caribbean” at a Black History Month event.

“You might have known that I’ve got the worst tan possible for a black man,” he said, walking on stage wearing a kufi.

Rodwell held up a Black History Month flag as he spoke.

