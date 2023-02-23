Keir Starmer sets out five ‘national missions’ to form core of Labour manifesto

Sir Keir Starmer has laid out five “national missions” for a Labour government if his party wins the next general election.

In a keynote speech in Manchester on Thursday, Sir Keir said his five aims will “form the backbone of the Labour manifesto and the pillars of the next Labour government”.

His missions include building an NHS “fit for the future”, making the streets of Britain safe, reforming education, making the UK a “clean energy superpower” and growing the economy to make “everyone better off”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.