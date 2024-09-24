Sir Keir Starmer mistakenly called for the “return of the sausages” in a major speech at Labour’s annual party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday, 24 September.

The prime minister was calling for restraint and de-escalation between Lebanon and Israel, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the return of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 as well as “a recognised Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.”

However, he accidentally said “sausages” before quickly correcting himself to say “hostages” instead.