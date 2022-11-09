Hot mic captures Labour’s Wes Streeting call Jeremy Corbyn ‘senile’ in Commons row

Wes Streeting called Jeremy Corbyn “senile” during a Commons row over Rishi Sunak’s continued attacks on the former Labour leader.

The opposition frontbencher could be heard saying “he’s gone senile”, as Mr Corbyn tried to complain to speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle about being verbally attacked for the third week in a row.

Mr Streeting has since apologised for the remark, saying it was made “in jest”, but he also accepted it was in “poor taste”.

“I’ve dropped Jeremy a note directly to apologise for any offence caused,” he added.

