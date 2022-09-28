Labour Party conference: Andy Burnham says Starmer is 'prime minister-in-waiting'

Andy Burnham has described Sir Keir Starmer’s address to the Labour Party conference as a “powerful speech from a prime minister-in-waiting.”

The mayor of Greater Manchester said it was “the right speech at the right moment in time,” with Sir Keir “taking the space that the Tories vacated on Friday.”

“I think it makes a Labour government very very likely,” Mr Burnham told TalkTV, remarking the leader was “speaking to ordinary people” and not just the elite.

