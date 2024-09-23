Watch: Rachel Reeves confronted with past criticism of Boris Johnson receiving gifts

Rachel Reeves was confronted with Labour's past criticism of Boris Johnson receiving gifts during an interview on Monday, 23 September, as the party held its annual conference.

As she spoke to Good Morning Britain from Liverpool, the chancellor was shown Angela Rayner's tweet from 2021 in which the now-deputy prime minister accused the former prime minister of "going round with a begging bowl to Tory donors to pay for your posh new wallpaper and [moaning] that you can't live off your £150,000 salary."

It came after Sir Keir Starmer, Ms Rayner, and Ms Reeves have said that they will not accept any further donations for clothing after a row over gifts.