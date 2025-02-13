BBC Question Time host Fiona Bruce clashed with Labour minister Baroness Jacqui Smith over the government’s immigration policy.

The clash during Thursday night’s show (13 February) came after the Home Office this week toughened up guidance to make it nearly impossible for refugees to become British citizens if they travel to the UK by small boat.

On Monday, the department updated guidance for staff assessing refugees so it now says applicants who have “made a dangerous journey will normally be refused citizenship”.

Ms Bruce confronted the minister over the plans, repeatedly asking: “Will denying citizenship to anyone that enters the UK legally reduce the number of people trying to get in?”