Sir Lindsey Hoyle lashed out at unruly MPs during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (21 May), asking them to behave or leave the Commons.

During a heated debate on Labour’s winter fuel payment cuts, where Sir Keir Starmer announced a U-turn on the controversial policy, the Speaker stood up to tell a group of disruptive whips he “expects better from them”.

“The boys at the back, I’ve got my eye on you”, he said, which prompted further jeers.

Calling for “order” in the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay addressed the rowdy MPs and asked “which one wants to leave first?” before pointing to one particularly loud offender as the “first volunteer”.