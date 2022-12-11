Smoke billows from erupting Lascar volcano in Chile

Chile's erupting Lascar volcano is sending plumes of smoke and ash into the sky, reaching nearly as far as 6,000 metres above its crater.

This footage shows the plumes billowing from the mouth of the volcano in the northern part of the country.

It has led authorities to issue a yellow alert, but as of Sunday morning (11 December), there had been no damage to property.

Lascar last erupted in 1993, and since then only minor volcanic activity has been witnessed.

