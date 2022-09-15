Woman armed with toy gun breaks into Lebanon bank demanding her money

A woman armed with a toy gun held up a bank in Lebanon, and reportedly walked away with $13,000 in cash from her own account.

Desperate to access her savings to help pay for her sister’s cancer treatment, the woman, later identified by her mother as Sali Hafiz, stormed the bank in Beirut on Wednesday, 14 September.

Lebanon’s banks have locked most depositors out of their own savings in the aftermath of a financial crisis three years ago.

Ms Hafiz later told Al Jadeed TV, a local news channel, that the gun was actually a toy.

