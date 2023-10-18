‘The tear gas is overwhelming’: Reporter caught up in violent anti-US Beirut protest

A Sky News reporter was caught up in tear gas during protests near the US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday, 18 October.

Alex Rossi described how the tear gas was "overwhelming" as he reported live where crowds were gathering to demonstrate against what they claimed was US complicity in attacks on Gaza.

Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah has denounced what they said was Israel's deadly attack on a Gaza hospital on Tuesday, claiming that "its sponsor... the United States" bears "direct and complete responsibility" for the blast.