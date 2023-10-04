Lee Anderson mocks Bradford with HS2 joke: ‘Would you want to get there quicker?’

Conservative MP Lee Anderson mocked Bradford during a discussion about HS2.

In a fringe event at the Tory conference in Manchester on Tuesday 3 October, the deputy chair of the party was questioned about the possible scrapping of the high-speed rail line between Birmingham and Manchester and how it would affect services in places like Bradford.

“Would you want to get there quicker?” Mr Anderson responded, sparking laughter from the audience, which was made up of Tory members and activists.

“That’ll be on the front of The Guardian tomorrow,” he then added.