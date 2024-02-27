Lee Anderson has insisted he will not apologise over his remarks about London mayor Sadiq Khan which sparked an Islamophobia row within the Conservative party.

The Ashfield MP was suspended over the weekend after he claimed “Islamists” had “got control” of Mr Khan and London.

Appearing on GB News on Monday (26 February), Mr Anderson said: “I am not going to apologise while I have got a breath in my body, the comments I made were not racist at all.”