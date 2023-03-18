Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was seen celebrating Ireland's Six Nations victory from an Irish pub in Washington DC.

Varadkar took time out of his St Patrick's Day visit to the United States to watch his country beat England and claim a historic grand slam.

Varadkar met with US President Joe Biden during the week and attended an event at The White House in which Niall Horan performed.

Ireland beat old rivals England on home turf at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

