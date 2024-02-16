Dog walker almost hit by train after ignoring warning signals

A dog walker ignored warning signals at a level crossing in Worcestershire, narrowly avoiding being hit by an oncoming train, shocking CCTV footage from 13 February shows.

The pedestrian is seen pushing through the safety barrier and crossing the railway with only seconds to spare before a West Midlands Railway train comes to a stop short of Blakedown station.

Network Rail said there was never any excuse for “reckless” behaviour seen in the footage.

Natalie Stretton, head of operational risk for Network Rail’s Central route, said: “The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy and I can’t downplay the danger they put themselves in.”