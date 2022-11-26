Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham joins Dublin protest on Irish housing crisis

Actor Liam Cunningham was among thousands of protestors in Dublin highlighting Ireland’s worsening housing crisis, with demonstrators calling for immediate action from the government to address the shortage.

Mr Cunningham, best known for his role as Ser Davos Seaworth in HBO’s Game of Thrones, marched through the streets of the capital on Saturday (26 November).

“I’m sick and tired of foreign investment vulture funds and what is known as absentee landlords”, he said.

