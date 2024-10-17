Distraught fans from across the world have paid tribute to singer Liam Payne at the iconic London phone booth used on a One Direction album cover.

The musician passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, 16 October, police said.

Today (17 October), fans of the 31-year-old left flowers and messages of condolences at the phone booth, featured on the cover of One Direction’s 2012 album Take Me Home.

The phone booth is located at the Hard Rock café in Piccadilly Circus.