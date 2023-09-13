Emergency workers uncovered hundreds of bodies in the wreckage of Libya’s eastern city of Derna on Tuesday.

It is feared the death toll could spiral with 10,000 people reported still missing after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods of the city.

“A disaster in every sense of the word” said one of the residents while walking with others over an area where cars and entire streets were covered by the mud and buildings were destroyed by the floods.