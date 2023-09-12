Independent TV
Moment lightning bolt strikes couple’s home and blasts chimney off roof in Oxfordshire
A couple had a lucky escape after a lightning bolt struck their home minutes after they left - destroying the roof, blowing up the boiler and frying the electrics.
A nearby Ring doorbell cam captured the moment 300 million volts shot down from the clouds and through their home, four minutes after they popped out for lunch.
The chimney was blasted off the roof and countless holes were smashed through the roof of their new build as well as damaging their car.
One of the homeowners, who didn’t want to be named, said: “We made a lucky escape.”
