Professional ‘line sitters’ charge hundreds for access to Trump trial
Professional ‘line sitters’ are making hundreds of dollars from holding spaces in the queue for Donald Trump’s hush money trial.”
The press has been hiring us for this court case. That’s $50 per hour” Owner of Same Ole Line Dudes, Robert Samuel, told The Independent.
For members of the public his team of more than 25 line sitters charge $25 per hour.”We have sleeping bags and tents and tarps” Mr Samuel said on a wet and rainy morning in Lower Manhattan.
