Watch live as US president Biden delivers speech on Ukraine

Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech on Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

The US president speaks live from the White House in Washington D.C.

Mr Biden will deliver remarks on the assistance the United States is providing to Ukraine, and the secretary of state, the deputy secretary of defence, and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff are in attendance.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.