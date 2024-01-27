Liverpool fire: Flames engulf building as blaze causes huge plumes of smoke over city

Watch the moment flames engulf a building in Liverpool following a large fire near the city centre.

Authorities have said the fire is no longer considered a "major incident" after the large blaze in a four-storey building near a city centre.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said: "Successful firefighting tactics have resulted in the fire being greatly reduced".

The massive fire led to towering plumes of black smoke spotted all around Liverpool.

Firefighters have urged people to avoid Fox Street.