A pensioner who carried an offensive weapon at a riot in Liverpool told police "I'm English" as he was arrested during violent scenes in the city on Saturday, 3 August.

William Nelson Morgan, 69, of Walton, Liverpool, was today (8 August) jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon.

He had armed himself with a wooden cosh and joined a “mob” who attacked police and damaged buildings in rioting following the Southport stabbings.

At one point during his arrest, the grandfather told officers "I'm f***ing 70" and an officer responded: “Well, why are you at a f***ing riot?”

Morgan was jailed for two years and eight months.