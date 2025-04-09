Liz Kendall refuses to retract claim too many on benefits are ‘taking the mickey’

In an interview with Anushka Asthana, Department for Work and Pensions secretary Liz Kendall refused to retract a comment she made in February claiming too many people on benefits in the UK were ‘taking the mickey.’

In an ITV News interview, Asthana said the language she had used had upset some people and asked if she regretted her previous statement.

However, Kendall doubled down on the comment, saying ‘£8bn a year is wasted on fraud in the benefit system’, and focus should shift to getting those who can work into work.