A former governor of the Bank of England has accused ex-prime minister Liz Truss of turning Britain into “Argentina on the Channel”.

Mark Carney also said Brexiteers, such as the former Conservative leader, had a "basic misunderstanding of what drives economies".

Speaking at the Global Progress Action Summit in Montreal, the former Bank boss hit out at the "misguided view" that cutting taxes and government spending leads to economic growth - and accused Brexiteers of wanting to "tear down the future".