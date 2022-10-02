Liz Truss says poor government communication is to blame for mini-Budget market chaos

Liz Truss has blamed poor communication on the part of the government for the market chaos caused by the mini-Budget announcement.

“I stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly,” the prime minister told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Ms Truss then continued to say: “I do accept we should have laid the ground better. I have learned from that, and I will make sure that in future we do a better job.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.