Liz Truss's first speech as prime minister in full
Liz Truss has made her first speech as prime minister after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest.
Ms Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot of party members.
Speaking outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, 6 September, after meeting the Queen at Balmoral, Ms Truss laid out her plans for the United Kingdom and said that she was "determined to deliver."
"We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face. As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger," Ms Truss said.
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
