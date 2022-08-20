‘This isn’t the BBC’: Truss jokes with GB News host over journalistic standards

Liz Truss took a swipe at GB News presenter Alastair Stewart's former employer, the BBC, at a Tory leadership hustings in Manchester on Friday, 19 August.

When Mr Stewart began to put a question to the foreign secretary about "a piece [she] contributed to back in 2019, reform about budget considerations," Ms Truss was quick to correct him and joke about the broadcaster.

"I think that was 2009, Alastair... I always thought you had high-quality standards at GB News. It's not the BBC. You actually get your facts right," Ms Truss said.

