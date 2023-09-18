Liz Truss jokes 'I'm having a more relaxing September than I did last year'

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss joked that she is having a “more relaxing September” this year than last as she gave a speech on economic growth at the Institute for Government.

Truss said: “I am having a rather more relaxing September than I did last year.

“You might well ask why am I back talking about the same topic, but it is one year ago since I launched my government and our economic policy.”

She also revealed she was “certainly not keen” on returning to Downing Street as she urged the government to cut UK taxes.