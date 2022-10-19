Sir Keir Starmer poked fun at calls for Liz Truss to be replaced as prime minister by making a funny swipe about the potential title for a book about her time in office.

“A book is being written about the Prime Minister’s time in office. Apparently, it’s going to be out by Christmas. Is that the release date or the title?” the Labour leader quipped.

In response, Ms Truss said that she has delivered the energy price guarantee, reversed the National Insurance increase, and has taken steps to “crack down on militant unions.”

