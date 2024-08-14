Liz Truss left red-faced as pro-Trump speech interrupted by lettuce banner

Liz Truss was captured storming off stage during a book promotion event, after she was interrupted by a remote-controlled banner mocking the comparisons made between her and a lettuce.

The former prime minister was pledging her support for Donald Trump when the sign rolled out in the background, featuring a photo of a lettuce with googly eyes, which read: “I crashed the economy”.

Anti-government group Led By Donkeys have admitted it was them behind the stunt.

The lettuce references a campaign set up by the Daily Star, who attempted to see if a lettuce could last long than Truss’ 49 days in power.