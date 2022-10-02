Michael Gove says Liz Truss must ‘correct’ mini-Budget mistakes

Michael Gove has said that Liz Truss must face up to the challenge of “correcting” the mistakes made in the mini-Budget.

Speaking with BBC, the former cabinet minister said we are in a time of “profound uncertainty and concern for people across the country” with “grim economic circumstances.”

“(The public) want to know that the prime minister and chancellor share their values, and this is a critical question ... it’s about showing that in their hearts they know what people want to see in the next few years,” Mr Gove said.

