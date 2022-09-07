Online Safety Bill will return to House of Commons, Liz Truss confirms

Liz Truss has confirmed that the Online Safety Bill, previously spearheaded by former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, will return to the House of Commons.

Addressing MPs at her first Prime Minister’s Questions session, Ms Truss said there may be some changes made to the bill.

“What I want to make sure is we protect the under-18s from harm, but we also make sure free speech is allowed, so there may be some tweaks required.”

The Online Safety Bill seeks to place a duty on social media platforms to protect users from harmful, illegal material.

