Liz Truss ‘more Labour than she thinks’, Angela Rayner claims

Liz Truss is “more Labour than she thinks”, Angela Rayner has claimed.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Ms Rayner compared a number of the new prime minister’s policies to those of her own party.

“Some of the rumours about what she’s going to do around the energy price freeze are what Labour have been calling for, for months,” the deputy Labour leader said.

“The situation with the national insurance contribution... maybe she’s more Labour than she thinks.”

