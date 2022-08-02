What have Tory leadership rivals Truss and Sunak pledged for the country?

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have continued to flesh out their policy positions on a range of issues as ballot papers begin to drop on the doormats of Tory voters.

Over the next few weeks, it will be up to Conservative members to decide which of the two will become leader of the party and in turn, the prime minister.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak have made a number of pledges throughout their campaigns - and also hit out at one another’s stance on a number of issues.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.